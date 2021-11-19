$591.78 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $591.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.20 million and the highest is $594.36 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 8.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. 1,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. TTEC has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

