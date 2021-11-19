$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to report sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $60.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $200.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

