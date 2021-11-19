$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $60.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $232.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.31 million to $235.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $251.78 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $259.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of IRT opened at $25.60 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

