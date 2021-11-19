6,312 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

