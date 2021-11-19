7,346 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in QCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH opened at $58.10 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

