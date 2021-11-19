7,674 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 164.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 312,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 127.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 290,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4,405.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 248,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $40.82 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,217,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,660,092.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,000 shares of company stock worth $16,358,345 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.