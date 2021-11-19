$816.63 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $816.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.70 million to $826.20 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 21,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,594. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.