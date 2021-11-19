840,841 Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 217.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.