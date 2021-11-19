$85.06 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $85.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.90 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $370.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,520. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

