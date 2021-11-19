$865.40 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $865.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.30 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $778.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. 2,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

