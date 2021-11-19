8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota Sells 3,081 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Germaine Cota sold 826 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $19,460.56.

Shares of EGHT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 8X8 by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

