9,100 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.