A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

