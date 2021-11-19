A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.60

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 868219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $4,880,836. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

