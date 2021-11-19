AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
