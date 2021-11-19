AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

