AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.