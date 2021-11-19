AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $206.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.59 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.