Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.76. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

