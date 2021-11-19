Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

