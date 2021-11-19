Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aben Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Aben Resources Company Profile
