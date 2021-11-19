Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.49% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,419. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49.

