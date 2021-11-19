Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

