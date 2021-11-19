Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $435,050.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 124,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,915. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

