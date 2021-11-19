Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 294,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.