AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

