Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) were down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 282,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 115,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$61.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.