Activest Wealth Management Purchases 199 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

