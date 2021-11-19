Activest Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Activest Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 356.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

LI stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -193.63 and a beta of 2.22. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

