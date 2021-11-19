Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of ADMS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $374.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 625,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

