AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 641.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.36 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

