Addison Capital Co Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,882,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,063,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.