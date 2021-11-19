Addison Capital Co Invests $71,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.