Addison Capital Co Purchases 113 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $158.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

