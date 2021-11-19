Addison Capital Co Sells 139 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.