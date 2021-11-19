Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $691.90

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $691.90 and last traded at $690.44, with a volume of 18408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $670.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

