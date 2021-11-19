Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.00. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

