Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $669.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Affimed by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

