agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 4,685 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Benjamin Shaker sold 300 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64.

AGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,355. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $219,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

