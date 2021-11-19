Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

