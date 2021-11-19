Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “
NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.46.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
