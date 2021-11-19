Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Aker ASA stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

