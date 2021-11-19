Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AKRO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.99 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $906.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

