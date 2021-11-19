Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $279,256.56 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83.
Alarm.com stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.