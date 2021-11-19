Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $279,256.56 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

