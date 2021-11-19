Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0849 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $287.55 million and approximately $55.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00311117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00167064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00101073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

