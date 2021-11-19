Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

AA stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

