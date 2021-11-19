Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.70 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $9.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alibaba Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BABA opened at $143.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

