Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.47 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,218.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,279,967 shares of company stock worth $281,747,808 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.