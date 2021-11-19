AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.