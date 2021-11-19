Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

