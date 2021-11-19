Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.79. 3,338,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.