Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 66,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.