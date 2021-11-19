Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in ASML by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ASML by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML stock traded down $21.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $858.00. 9,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,345. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.26. The company has a market capitalization of $351.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

